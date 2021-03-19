A funeral service will be held for Mrs. Bounlay Sisavath, 81, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory on Trotter Street in New Iberia.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday, March 19, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., resuming on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and crematory.
A native of Thailand and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 6:25 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Khamphone Sisavath; two daughters, Onchanh Sananikone (Vixay) of New Iberia and Manivanh Lazo (Jeff Hosey) of Palm Beach, Florida; two sons, Gator Ang Sisavath and Andru Sisavath (Kim Khammany), both of New Iberia; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Sysamone Sisavath.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.