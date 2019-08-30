A funeral service will be held for Mrs. Bounkhouang Liamkeo, 76, the former Bounkhouang Bouakhasith, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Lafayette Crematory in Lafayette.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, August 31. 2019, at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume on Sunday at 1 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Pakse, Laos and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 1:02 p.m. Monday, August 25, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Bounmy Liamkeo of New Iberia; two sons, Takham Liamkeo and Outtama Liamkeo of Youngsville; three daughters, Rattana Thongsavanh of Chicago, Palisath Siripanyo of New Iberia and Vatsana Lin of Atlanta; four sisters, six brothers, twelve grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bouakham Bouakhasith and Deng Bouakhasith.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.