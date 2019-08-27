Funeral services are pending for Bounkhouang Liamkeo, 76, a resident of New Iberia who died at 1:02 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
