Bonnie Gaston Sheridan

Bonnie Alice Gaston Sheridan, born December 23, 1928, in Bernice, died September 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge after a brief illness.
She is survived by her son John Harold Sheridan Jr. and daughter-in-law Meghan Larpenter Sheridan and their children Julia Benthe, Rhyan Elisabeth and John-Michael; youngest brother Lewis Gaston and his children Mary, Peter, Jesse, Bonnie and Twila; niece Amanda Gaston Ballew; nephew Alton Gaston; and first cousins James Gaston, Janet Gaston Ewing, Susie Gresham Fultz, Mark Gresham, Gretchen Gresham Till, Carolyn Gresham Franklin and Gary Gresham; and others.
Bonnie outlived her husband, John Harold Sheridan; brother Erskin Alton Gaston II; and parents, Madge Gresham Gaston and Erskin Alton Gaston.
Bonnie moved with her parents from Temple, Texas, variously to El Dorado, Arkansas, Monroe and Shreveport during the Depression and WWII years, settling in Shreveport where she graduated from Fair Park High School and Centenary College in Fine Art. She subsequently worked in advertising for Shreveport and New Orleans department stores and newspapers before switching to elementary education. Her teaching career included public schools in Frio County, Texas, Terrebonne Parish and the U.S. Air Force Base school in Sculthorpe, England, and parochial schools in Lafayette and Iberia Parishes, where she lived for 45 years near Lydia. Besides art and children, Bonnie loved fast and/or fun cars, dogs, fashion and travel. She was an Episcopalian.
A graveside service will be held in the Bernice Cemetery on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 3 p.m.
She would appreciate your thoughts and prayers.
