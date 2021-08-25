Bobby LaBiche Aug 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral arrangements are pending for Bobby Allen LaBiche Sr., 83, who died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in New Iberia.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bobby LaBiche as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arrangement Bobby Allen Labiche Sr. Funeral Home New Iberia Funeral Pend Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com