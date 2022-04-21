Bobby Joe Gibson, a longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on April 6, 2022, at the age of 85.
Memorial services for Bobby Joe and Willo will be held at noon on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10 a.m. Deacon Gerald Bourg will conduct the service.
Bobby Joe was born in Jena on December 29,1936. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked his entire career for various oil field related companies throughout the US as well as overseas, starting as a diver and retiring as a consultant.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. A man of many talents, he had more knowledge than you could imagine, could fix or build anything and always had a project or two going on. When he did something, he did it all the way. He was extremely proud of his family and loved them dearly. He will be deeply missed by all.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his children Kathy Latiolais and her husband Danny and Bobby Gibson Jr.; former daughter-in-law Mel Gibson; stepchildren Cindy Hebert, Kathryn Leger, Randall Leger and Sally Mistretta; sister-in-law Carol Brumm; grandchildren Jacqueline O’Niell, Aaron Latiolais and his wife Brooke, Ariana Coaliron and her husband Blake, Brynn Gibson, Denae Gibson, Mikelyn Starrett, Robert Leger, Mark Leger, John Satterfield, Shannon Bommarito, Austin Leger, Christina King, Jason Leger, Greg Leger, Stacey Ray, Dominic San Migual Dr. Jessica Keller, Lance Leger and Levi Leger; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years Willo Chedester Gibson; his daughter Desiree Gibson Denby; his mother Betty Lois Gibson; his father and stepmother Willie Gibson and Louise Gibson; stepsisters Connie Lange and Sherry Boudreaux; and stepbrother William Steve Gibson.
