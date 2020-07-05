Bobby J. Thompson

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Bobby Joe Thompson, 66, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Mary Thompson, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 2:50 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.
Bobby was a skilled laborer and concrete finisher who did various jobs for many people and he will be greatly missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, August Thompson of St. Louis, Missouri; four brothers, Robert Thompson (Pastor Mary) of New Iberia, Anthony C. Thompson (Vivian) of Jackson, Tennessee, Mickey Thompson of Orlando, Florida, and Sgt. Roger Thompson of El Paso, Texas; five sisters, Irene Mosely of Ohio, Martha Pearson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mary Jane Pearson (Doug), Judy Hollis and Bernice Thompson all of Jackson, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Mary Newton and Alissaia Smith; and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.D. Thompson and Sennie Gouch; and two brothers, Tommy Thompson and Bill Thompson.
Active Pallbearers are immediate family members.
Honorary Pallbearers are friends of the family, Robert Thompson, Anthony C. Thompson, Mickey Thompson, Sgt. Roger Thompson and Command Sgt. Major Ryan W. Willis.
For the safety and well-being of all, visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required.
