A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, December 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Bobby Dean Smith, 66, who passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in New Iberia. Interment will be at a later date.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Smith was born on February 15, 1954, to the late Paul and Kathleen Patterson Smith. He retired as a machinist from Air Logistics/Bristow Helicopters after 32 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, being on the water, classic cars, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Landry Smith, of New Iberia; two sons, Brock Dean Smith (Crissy V. Smith) of New Iberia and Ian Paul Smith (Amy O. Smith) of New Iberia; daughter Quisha Ann Smith (Chris M. Hayes) of New Iberia; three brothers, Buddy Smith (Ann) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Benny Smith of New Iberia and Billy Smith (Sandra) of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Sarae S. Simar, Cora Ann Adams, Zoe Elise Smith, Dravyn Jamie Smith and Kelton Dayne Trautman; four stepgrandchildren, Maverick Jamie Geoffroy, Gavin Floyd Parks, Lane Michael Parks and Gage Michael Hayes; two great-grandchildren, Gray Wilder Adams and Axel Jay Simar; and several aunts, uncles and lifelong brothers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Bernice S. Stewart; father-in-law, Alwin “Lil Bit” Landry; mother-in-law, Gladys R. Landry; two brothers-in-law Robert Wiggins (Jacqueline) and Gerald Porrier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brock Smith, Ian Smith, Anthony “Nick” Porrier, Trinity Smith, Aldez “Mig” Miguez, Dravyn Smith, Kelton Trautman, Gray Adams, Axel Simar and Daniel “D.J.” Johnson.
