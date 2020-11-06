Bobby Babin Johnson

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Bobby Dean “Deanie” Johnson, the former Bobby Dean Babin 77, at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Valla Johnson officiating. She will await the resurrection at St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with the July 13, 2020 Louisiana pandemic mandate, each family member and attendees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 3:16 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
“Deanie” as she was affectionately known by many, was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was employed at Heritage Manor South Nursing Home for twenty years. At the time of her demise, she was employed as a private duty sitter for Mrs. Marion Gray for 11 years and a school bus attendant for Iberia Parish School Board for 23 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Ava Marie Johnson of New Iberia; a “bonus son” whom she loved as her own, Terry Washington of Glencoe; three grandchildren, Latasha M. Parker, Latrelle N. Parker and Deion C. Johnson, all of New Iberia; nine great-grandchildren, Tariq C. Parker, Tadriq J. Reno, Travis J. Parker, Dion D. Conley Jr., Danyri D. Conley, Danyah D. Conley, Rukavian J. Stokes, Dakhai E. Williams and D. Washington; two sisters, Rena B. Mouton of New Iberia and Clara Ann Henry of Pueblo, Colorado; one godchild, Treylon Gonsoulin of New Iberia; one sister-in-law, Dianne Johnson LaSalle of New Iberia; one brother-in-law, Larry Johnson (Mary) of Oakland, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Johnson Jr.; her parents, Wesley Babin Sr. and Irene Fusilier Babin; and one brother, Wesley Babin Jr.
Active pallbearers will be Jermaine Francis, Derrick Curley Jr., Todd LaSalle, Akira Celestine, Eric Hill and Reginald Babin Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Roy, Willie Mouton Jr., Russell August, Willie Mouton III, Gregory Mouton, Deion Johnson, Terry Washington, Clarence Collins and Treylon Gonsoulin.
