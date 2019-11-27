Bob Allen Goodyear Jr.

Funeral services for Bob Allen “Al” Goodyear Jr. will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Visitation will be at the church at 10 a.m. on Saturday until the time of service.
Al, as he was known by his loved ones, was born on September 13, 1968, and passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was a native of New Iberia and a resident of Lake Charles and previously lived in Breaux Bridge.
Al was a loving father, husband, son, brother, godfather “Parreet” and friend to all who knew him. Al never met a stranger, as he was very outgoing and loved to connect with others. He spent his free time working on motorcycles, listening to classic rock, playing the drums and spending time outdoors. He loved playing baseball and coached both of his sons in baseball and football. He enjoyed working as an electrician and tinkering in his garage, fixing and making things. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and passed that love onto his children. He also had a great love for animals, especially dogs.
He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, April Castille Goodyear; son Alex Goodyear; mother, Merle Gary Bernard and stepfather Barney Bernard; father, Bob Allen Goodyear Sr. and stepmother Mary Ann Schexnayder Goodyear; brother Jon Patrick Goodyear and wife, Karen; sister Ann Marie Monier and fiancé, Ryan Meaux; brother Michael Bernard and fiancé, Heather Richardson; three nieces and two nephews and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son André Jacob Goodyear.