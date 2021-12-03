A Rosary and a home-going celebration of life for Mr. Blake Alexander, 56, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. Entombment will be held at a later date.
Visitation hours will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday December 4, 2021. Masks required at the funeral home for all attendees.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Blake was a member of the Dew Drop Krewe and a 1983 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings Twana Alexander Northcutt of Arlington, Texas, Randy Norman of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Andraea Alexander of Denver, Colorado, Ahronda Key of Jeanerette, Theola Jackson of Grand Marais and LaSondra Ledet of Lafayette; one aunt, Helen Boutte of Humble, Texas; one uncle, Irvin Boutte Jean of Grand Marais; two godchildren, Gary Boutte of Humble, Texas, and Mariah Hulin of Youngsville; aunt-in-law Linda Boutte Robertson; longtime friend Terry Olivier; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Leroy Alexander; mother Lillie Mae Boutte; maternal grandparents Mary Olivier Boutte and Clovis Travis Boutte; paternal grandparents Charles and Ida Alexander; four uncles, Leroy Boutte, Alvin Boutte, Raymond Boutte and Wilson Boutte; and three aunts, Gersie Ledet, Mary Linda Cormier and Glenda Boutte.