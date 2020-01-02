LYDIA — Memorial services for Blaine Anthony Meche, 63, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Father Randy Courville officiating.
Inurnment will follow at St. Nicholas Mausoleum in Patoutville.
Gathering of family and friends will be at David Funeral Home at 1101 Trotter St. in New Iberia on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m.
A native of Iberia Parish and lifelong resident of Lydia, Mr. Meche passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 8:04 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Blaine retired as the director of the Iberia Parish Recreation Department after working in various departments. He served as an Iberia Parish School Board Member for 20 years for District 10 in the Lydia area. During his tenure on the board he served as President, on the Executive Committee and Parliamentarian of the Board.
Blaine worked as a dispatcher for the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office during the administration of Sheriff G. “Jerry” Wattigny, worked at Voorhies Supply and as the purchasing agent at Morton Salt. At one time he was the driver for Mr. Knowles Tucker, then District Attorney for Iberia Parish. He served as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Lydia Volunteer Fire Department and also served as President. He was a past member and President of the Lydia JayCees. While in various groups and organizations, Blaine enjoyed cooking Cajun favorites for events sponsored by the organizations.
Blaine has always had a special place in his heart for children and animals. His career involved providing and supporting children in recreation and education. At a young age, he was active with Little League Baseball as player and coach and Iberia Youth Baseball as coach and officer on the Board in Lydia. He participated in local adult softball leagues. He enjoyed spending quality times with his sons that included watching and coaching a variety of activities including, but not limited to baseball, football and soccer. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his boys. He enjoyed fishing, trawling and ceramics with close friends. A lover of many sports, he was an avid LSU and Saints fan.
Blaine also enjoyed the many years of family gatherings at their camp in Maurice and family home in Lydia. The camp building itself was actually built by Blaine, family and friends. Blaine’s love of family extended to more than just people, most all his family pets that were rescues. The last kitten he saved was through a hole in a floorboard.
Blaine and his wife would annually visit her family in Virginia and while there, he enjoyed relaxing and visiting the many mountain wineries and vineyards. After his retirement, he and his cousins would periodically gather for their own Louisiana wine tasting therapy.
Thank you to the staff at Maison Teche, Grace Hospice, Hospice of Acadiana and the many other family, friends and organizations who helped Blaine and his family on his journey.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Kirby Meche of Lydia; his sons Kyle Meche of New Iberia and Dylan Meche of Lydia; his mother, Joycie Lancon Meche of Lydia; his brother Carl Meche (wife, Dawn) of Lydia; his sisters Christine Meche (companion, Kathleen Latiolais) of Lafayette and Melanie Meche Robin (husband, Kent) of Lydia; and his grandson Briekyn Meche of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leward Paul Meche; his paternal grandparents, Emar Meche and Emily Bearb Meche; and his maternal grandparents, George Lancon and Corrine Broussard Lancon.
For the gathering on Friday, In the spirit of Blaine, please dress casual and please feel free to sport your LSU Purple and Gold, Saints Black and Gold or Little League/Youth or any sports team shirt.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV No. 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
You can sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. New Iberia, LA 70563 is in charge of arrangements.