Billy Montgomery Sr.

A celebration of life service well be held for Billy Ray Montgomery Sr., 60, at a later date. Mr. Montgomery passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his residence in New Iberia. Interment will also be at a later date.
Mr. Montgomery is survived by his mother, Melisa Bradley Montgomery, of New Iberia; brother Joseph Allen Montgomery Jr. of New Iberia; a sister that he loved, Canary LeBlanc and her husband, John LeBlanc Sr., of Lafayette; daughter Melisa Montgomery O’Quinn and her husband, Jason O’Quinn, of Pearland, Texas; son Billy Ray Montgomery Jr. of New Iberia; and granddaughter Brooke Lynn O’Quinn of Pearland, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Allen Montgomery Sr.
Billy’s family would like to extend a big heartfelt thank you to Laura Brown, Kerri Bearclaw and Laura Greenway, “even though you are a Democrat,” all of whom are with Acadian Hospice, for their kind, personal, sincere and loving care shared with Mr. Montgomery and his family during this difficult time.
