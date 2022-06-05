LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial was held for Mr. Billy Anthony Degeyter, 51, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Barry Crochet officiating. Interment followed at All Saints Mausoluem.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at David Funeral Home of Loreauville and resumed at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, June 4, 2022. A Rosary was prayed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Friday evening.
A native of Loreauville and resident of Houma, Billy passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his parent’s home.
During high school he enrolled in the US National Guard and served his country during Desert Storm. He graduated from ULL with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with honors. He also received his master’s degree of Arts in Psychological Counseling from Nicholls State University. He was currently pursuing his Doctorate Degree through Nicholls State before his untimely passing. Billy was a licensed addiction counselor and helped save many lives during his career.
Billy was a black belt in Karate and Tae Kwon Do. He loved spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew. Wherever Billy went his four-legged companion Griffin was always by his side. To know Billy was to love him. He was a sweet, kindhearted and fun-loving man. He could tell the best stories of all the shenanigans and fun times he experienced.
Billy is survived by his parents Roy “Botch” Degeyter Jr. and Carol Cade Degeyter of Loreauville; two brothers, Barry Degeyter and wife Susan of New Iberia and Boudy Degeyter of Loreauville; niece and godchild Caroline Degeyter of New Iberia; nephew Matthew Degeyter of New Iberia; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Charles “Choppy” Cade Sr. and Roxie Cade; paternal grandparents Roy Degeyter Sr. and Viola Degeyter; godmother Frances Delcambre; uncles Charles Cade Jr., Edwin Jordan and Billy Ray Anderson; and aunt Delores Jordan.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Boudy Degeyter, Barry Degeyter, Kelly Neuville, Lyle Willis, Tye Trail, Wedge Denialle, Curt Degeyter, John Degeyter and Lance Degeyter.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Billy’s honor to Angel Paw’s Adoption Center, 1314 Troy Road, New Iberia, LA 70563 or a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.