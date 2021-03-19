Billie Jean DeHabermann Dugas, 77, a native of Beauregard Parish and resident of New Iberia, died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Billie was born June 27, 1943, in Beauregard Parish and she was a longtime resident of New Iberia. During her life, she was one of the earliest female radio DJ’s and announcers in Louisiana. She was employed at The Queen City Broadcasting Station KVIM in New Iberia during the early 1960s. Throughout her years she followed her passions by becoming a licensed florist, worked with arts and crafts, including painting, ceramics and gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Sevin Dugas, of New Iberia; children Jaqueline (Jackie) Freeman, Paul Dugas and Cherie Boudreaux; granddaughter Jolie Boudreaux; and sisters Norma Broussard and Patsy LeCompte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Virginia DeHabermann; sister Mary Effie Taylor; brother Alan DeHabermann; and daughter Dawn Dugas.
The family would like to extend their special thanks for the care Billie received from Acadiana Ambulance and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center of Lafayette.
