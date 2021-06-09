A celebration of life with family and friends of Beverly Phillips Schwing will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Schwing passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born on May 15, 1938, to the late David and Georgia Bross Phillips. An avid bridge player, she enjoyed snow skiing, nature and being outdoors.
Survivors include her four children, Katherine Schwing Luke (Daniel), Suzanne Marie Schwing, Steven David Schwing Sr. (Rebecca) and James W. Schwing Jr. (Christie) of Gonzales; eleven grandchildren, Valerie Luke, Garret Luke, Zachary Luke, Steven Schwing Jr. (Jennifer), Sarah Elizabeth Schwing, Daniel James Schwing (Shelby), Joshua William Schwing, Christopher William Schwing (Tara), Cody Schwing (Danielle), Courtney Schwing (Paige) and Emilie Blanchet Schwing; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Phillips.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James W. “Jimmy” Schwing Sr.; a brother, Richard Phillips; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Phillips.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Schwing, Cody Schwing, Courtney Schwing, Steven Schwing Jr., Daniel Schwing, Joshua Schwing, Garret Luke and Zachary Luke.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.