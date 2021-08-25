Beverly Fremin

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Beverly Castille Fremin, 82, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Rev. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant for the service. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Beverly was born on July 10, 1939, in New Iberia to the late Arthur and Grace Provost Castille. She passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in New Iberia.
Beverly taught at North Lewis Elementary from July 27, 1973, until her retirement on May 28, 2011. She had a love for all her children she taught over the years.
Her strong faith and love of her family were important to her. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and a Lay Carmelite for many years.
She is survived by her sons Brian Friend and wife Katherine and Joachim Fremin and his girlfriend Melanie Trappey, all of New Iberia; two grandsons, Casey Friend and wife Amy Friend and Taylor Friend and girlfriend Kyla Aucoin; two great-granddaughters, Demi Friend and Kami Friend; and one sister, Magdalen “Tot” Van Brocklin of New Iberia.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harris Castille Sr. and Benedict “Benny” Castille.
Donations may be made for masses in her name and or Traditions Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.