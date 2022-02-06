Beverly Campbell Barrilleaux, 87, of Baton Rouge, was born on January 6, 1935, in DeRidder, to Vivian Reynaud and Louis Webon Campbell. She passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge after a brief illness.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon, February 7, 2022, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, February 8, 2022, followed by a funeral mass. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Beverly attended Southwest Louisiana Institute (ULL) in Lafayette where she met her husband of almost 47 years, Louis Ernest Barrilleaux. Engaged at Christmas in 1954, they married May 29, 1955. The young couple moved from Louisiana to Iowa and then settled in the New Orleans area for many years.
While raising four children, Beverly taught at St. Julian Eymard Elementary, was a trainer for Blue Cross, a computer instructor for Micro-Teachers, a supportive deacon’s wife and a 1989 graduate of Tulane University with a Bachelor of Science cum laude in Computer Information Systems. Retiring in Baton Rouge, Beverly enjoyed the last 20 years of her life at St. James Place where she leaves behind many good friends. She found great joy in celebrating life with her family, participating in Senior Olympic shuffleboard tournaments, traveling the world and always, always she was up for a puzzle or a game of any type.
Beverly and Lou’s greatest accomplishments and the pride of their lives were their five children, twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind to celebrate her life her children Dolyn Mark Barrilleaux (Rose), Bryan Paul Barrilleaux (Kathy), Sherry Barrilleaux Burlette (Phillip) and Cynthia Sue Barrilleaux; as well as beloved sister-in-law and traveling companion Ellen Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vivian and Louis; her husband, Louis Ernest; her son, Dwayne David; her great-grandchild, Ambrose Favrot; and her siblings, Webon, Billie and Jerry Campbell.
Her philosophy was, “Family is important, stay close to each other, one day you will be the older generation and your brothers and sisters are the only ones who will share your family history as well as memories.”
While Beverly loved flowers, she would have equally appreciated donations to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangements.