Beverly Boone Hargrave

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the family of Beverly Dianne Boone Hargrave, 70, of New Iberia, are sharing the sad news with extended family and friends that Mrs. Hargrave passed away suddenly at her home in New Iberia on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Beverly loved to read; was passionate about spending time with her family; was well known and well liked; was a member of the New Iberia Jaycees for many years and really enjoyed being a member. She especially enjoyed helping the many charities the organization raised money for. She had numerous friends and family all over and always made sure she kept in close touch with everyone.
Mrs. Hargrave is survived by her mother, Dorothy Boone; daughter Renee Badeaux; son William Hargrave; two grandsons, Noah Badeaux and Clay Champagne; sister Linda Trautman and her husband, Conrad Trautman; nieces Johnna Taylor and Jessika Hebert and husband, Brett Hebert; as well as three great-nieces, Ava Hebert, Olivia Hebert and Amelia Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her son Roy Joseph “Joey” Hargrave III; father, William Boone; brother William Boone Jr.; and sisters Micheal Boone Graham and Terry Boone.
