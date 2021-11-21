JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Beverly Ann Troney DeRouen, 65, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Beau Pré Memorial Park with Brother Lee Higgins officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Memorial Park.
A native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. DeRouen passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her home. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and her stories. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her children Amanda D. Guillory and husband Chad of Jena, Jerry DeRouen Jr. and wife Gennet of Jackson, Mississippi; stepdaughter Lacey Peltier of Loreauville; siblings Josie Estelle and husband Larry of Jeanerette and Todd Troney Sr. and wife Gwen of Mize, Mississippi; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces and other distant relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Troney Sr. and Lucille Broussard; son Nicholas Theodore DeRouen; former husband Jerry DeRouen Sr.; brothers Roger Troney Sr. and Joseph Troney Jr.; sister Marian Gautreaux; and niece Tiffany Troney Hayes.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Todd Troney Sr., Jerry DeRouen Jr., Roger Troney Jr., Johnny Burgess, Benjamin Riley, Marcus Jacob. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Estelle.
The family would like to thank Traditions Health of Lafayette, especially Ms. Janine and Ms. Stephanie Leleux for their care and kindness. The family would also like to thank Laura Troney for caring for Mrs. DeRouen for nine years.