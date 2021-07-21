Betty Olivier

Betty Dore Olivier, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the age of 68.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Men’s Rosary Group will lead the Rosary at 7 p.m.
Betty was born on Sept. 16, 1952, in Lafayette to the late Wilton Joseph and Rena Robicheaux Dore.
All who knew her, could attest to the fact that she never met a stranger, and when they left, it was with great memories, inspiration and a smile on their faces. In her past time, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking, motorcycle riding, shopping, festivals, eating out and dancing to classic country music.
She spoke French and she and her son understood an unspoken language between themselves.
Facebook and online shopping were considered her late night addictions.
Most of all she was a lady of prayer who enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Mark Bourque of Marksville; two grandchildren, Levi Taylor and Shyanne Bourque; four step-grandchildren, Chloe’ Taylor, Job Taylor, Molly Tabor and Austin Tabor; the mothers of her grandchildren, Fonda Taylor and Kim Blalock; one brother, Perry Dore of New Iberia; one sister, Bonnie Lavergne and husband Todd of Youngsville; and her fiancé of 24 years, Wesley Comeaux of New Iberia.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Olivier; one brother, Roy J. Dore; and two sistersm Barbara Delahoussaye and Beatrice Decoux.
