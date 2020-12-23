A home-going celebration will be held for Betty Lou Sauls, 65, the former Betty Lou Richardson, at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. She will await the resurrection at Heavenly Rest Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of service.
A resident of Jeanerette, she passed away at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church of Austin, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Steven Richardson (Diamond) and Milton “M&M” Senegal of Jeanerette; two brothers, Mansul Dunwoody Jr. (Herbilean) of South Carolina and Anthony Lofton of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Rose Freeman of Jeanerette and Roslynn Hopkins of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Kaya Richardson of Beaumont, Texas, Tatelyn Richardson of Dallas and Asia Richardson of New Orleans; a loving and caring special cousin, Georgia Ann Davis of Jeanerette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Lofton and Mary Louise Richardson Johnson; one sister Helen Lofton; one brother Arthur Lofton; and a special aunt and uncle who reared her Milton Richardson and Lillian Richardson.
Active pallbearers will be Lance Foster, Shelby Davis, Bryan Hamilton, Fredrick Gunner, Eric Phillips and Lation Frank.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven D. Richardson, Milton Senegal, Mansul Dunwoody Jr., Anthony Lofton, Jeremy Davis Robertson, Jayden Moore and Earl Bessard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.