Funeral services will be conducted for Betty Lou Louviere Darby on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia. Service will be conducted by Pastor Randy Dugas of Our Saviors Church.
The family has requested that visitation will be observed on Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. until closing at 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
A native and lifelong resident, Betty Lou Louviere Darby was born on September 12, 1942, in Loreauville to Fernest J. and Hilda Boutte Louviere.
Betty Lou passed away on Monday, December 8, 2020, at 12:21 a.m. at her residence in Loreauville.
Mrs. Darby, “Betty Lou” as she was affectionately called, was a homemaker who took care of her family her whole life. She loved cooking, baking and sewing. Her most requested recipes were her homemade macaroni and cheese and her sweet dough blackberry pies. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. George Jones was her favorite singer. She also enjoyed going fishing with her husband. Above all, she treasured time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty Lou is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wilton Darby, of Loreauville; her two children Julie Prados (Jude) of New Iberia and John Darby (Tricia); grandchildren Kisha Prados Richard (Greg) of Maurice, Brandon Prados of Loreauville, Kayla Prados of Loreauville, Trevor Darby of Lafayette, Hunter Darby of Lafayette and Lexie Darby of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Emma Prados of Loreauville and Kayleigh Prados of New Iberia; siblings Don J. Louviere (Jan) of New Iberia and Mary Ann Landry of Loreauville; brother-in-law Allen Broussard of Loreauville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are John Darby, Brandon Prados, Trevor Darby, Hunter Darby, Greg Richard and Justin Morvant.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fernest J. and Hilda Boutte Louviere; and sister Barbara Broussard.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
