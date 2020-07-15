Betty Lancon Dugas

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Betty Ann Lancon Dugas, age 88, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Inurnment will be held privately at Broussard Cemetery in Bayou Petit Anse at a later date.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with the Rosary at 9 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A native of Baldwin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Dugas passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
Mrs. Dugas enjoyed gardening, listening to and dancing to French music and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Theriot and husband Richard of New Iberia and Kathryn LeJeune and husband Virgil of Winnsboro; two sons, Larry J. Dugas of Lafayette and Gilman Dugas and wife Karen of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leroy Lancon and Leo Lancon and wife Grace, all of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Dugas; parents, Antoine and Natilia Renard Lancon; daughter-in-law Betty Dugas; one brother, Louis Lancon; and one sister-in-law, Amy Lancon.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.