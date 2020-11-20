Betty L. Polk

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Betty Jane Polk, the former Betty Jane Levine, 79, at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan officiating. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Betty, a devout Catholic remained an active member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church.
Our beloved Betty has gained her wings from our heavenly Father. God simply whispered her name and Betty answered “Here I am Lord.” Betty departed this world surrounded by her children Karen and Brian at home in San Antonio, Texas. Her last words were, “I Love ya’ll very much and don’t ever forget it.” Betty answered the call November 15, 2020, at 12:43 p.m.
Ms. Betty J. Polk, was born September 16, 1941, to the late Eugene Levine Sr. and Lizzie Broussard Levine in Iberia Parish. God blessed Betty with 79 beautiful years. Betty grew up in the small community of Morbihan, a place where family wasn’t always blood, but certainly connected by love. After her illness in December 1999, Betty moved to Elizabethtown, Kentucky in 2000 and lived there for 18 years before moving to San Antonio, Texas in 2018.
She is survived by two children, Karen Polk of San Antonio, Texas, and Brian (Sarah) Polk of Baldwin; two brothers, Harold (Laura) Levine of Avery Island and Rodney Levine of New Iberia; two sisters, Christine Lewis of Springfield, Missouri, and Cheryl Levine of Missouri City, Texas; her grandchildren Jeramine Polk, Janus Tanner, Amaya Tanner, LaQuienton Lopez, Tatianna Polk, Anthony Polk, Ty’Rell Hill, Precious Polk and Shanta Polk. Also to celebrate her life are fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends who will miss her presence.
Betty was proceeded in death by her son Michael A. Polk; her sister Kathleen Robinson; brothers Eugene Jr., Kenneth and Norman Levine; and a longtime companion Hurley Davis.
Active pallbearers will be Brandon Mitchell, Norman Levine Jr., Eddie Chretien Jr., Sean Chretien, Calvin Johnson and Joe Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Levine, Rodney Levine, Larry Broussard, Oscar Broussard, Tracey Broussard, Gerald Broussard, Harvey Cormier Sr., Harvey Cormier Jr., Otto Vital, Eddie Chretien Sr. and David Lightfoot Sr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.