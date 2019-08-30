Betty James Malveaux

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ms. Betty J. Malveaux, 62, the former Betty James at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic with Fr. Thomas Vu, celebrant.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m.
A native of Saint Martinville and resident of New Iberia she passed at 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Betty was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. In her lifetime she was a 1975 graduate of Saint Martinville Senior High School, an employee of Martin Mills for twenty-seven years and the Iberia Parish School Board for five years. She enjoyed dancing, telling jokes, cooking, spending time with family, going to church, attending family reunions and watching her New Orleans Saints.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter Kimberly Clay (Dedrick) of Youngsville; one son Patrick Willis Jr. (Lakitha) of New Iberia; three sisters Sandra J. Berard of Saint Martinville, Mary Agnes Lee (Adam Sr.) and Mary Maizel Hill (Albert Sr.) of New Iberia; five grandchildren Sasha Willis, Kimora Willis, Priya Willis, Aubrie Clay and Elijah Clay; a lifelong special sister Virgie Jones of Saint Martinville; one sister-in-law Gladys James of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives; and lifelong friends Samantha Lemelle of Lafayette, Rachel Pitre of Baton Rouge, Carmen Joseph of Saint Martinville and Vern Alexander of Breaux Bridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester (Maizel) James; one sister Laura Ann James; two brothers, Chester James Jr. and Raymond James; one brother-in-law, Adam Lee Sr.; godparents Thomas Ambrose and Mary Pierre; and several aunts and uncles.
Active Pallbearers are Allen Berard Jr., Albert Hill Jr., Steven Hill Sr., Pius Willis Jr., McKenzie James and Christian James.
Honorary Pallbearers are Patrick Jude Willis Jr., Ryan Ruffin, Brockta James, Horace Clay, Willie Henry, Kevin Lee, Bryson Cormier, Adam Lee Jr., Kenneth Lee and Peyton Knatt Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.