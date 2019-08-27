Funeral services are pending for Betty James Malveaux, 62, a resident of New Iberia who died at 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at IMC.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
