Betty Hines

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Betty Jean Helen Hines, 72, the former Betty Alfred at 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Pastor David Jones will be the Eulogist and Rev. Michael Williams will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
She will await the resurrection in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Corners.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, (Four Corners) she passed on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Conroe, Texas.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of St. John Baptist Church where she served as a member of the Pastor’s Aide Committee and senior choir. Additionally, she was a member of Pride of Baldwin Chapter #56, Order of the Eastern Star under sister of Sherry Carter.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Moses Hines Jr. of Four Corners; four sons, Moses Hines III (Cheryl) of Broussard, Curley Hines Sr. of Houston, Benjamin Hines Sr. of New Iberia, and Charles Hines of Killeen, Texas; two daughters, Gloria Bass (Cyrus Jr.) of Conroe, Texas, and Rhokelia Hines of Lafayette; two brothers, Junius Alfred (Francis) of Beaumont, Texas, and Jesse Alfred of Lafayette; three sisters, Mary Pierce (George) of Jeanerette, Linda Alfred of Sunset, and Lorena LeBlanc of Carencro; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Savoy Alfred and Mary Thomas Alfred; two brothers, Clarence Alfred and Eugene Alfred; two sisters, Irene Roy and Iris August and her daughter-in-law, Anna Hines.
Active pallbearers will be Charles Nelson, Avery Hines, Chris Howard, Garland Wesley, Darryl Sayrie Jr. and Alfred Collins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Moses Hines III, Curley Hines Sr., Jason Hines Sr., Benjamin Hines Sr. and Charles Hines.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.