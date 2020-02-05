Betty Early

Betty “Sue” Early, 82, of Toledo Bend, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2020, surrounded by her children, granddaughters and her beloved Emma Joy, after a difficult battle with cancer.
Sue was born in Oklahoma on May 31, 1937, to Georgia and Pete Salle. She was one of six children. The family migrated to California when she was very young and settled in Bakersfield, where she met and married Lowery “Moe” Early. Sue and Larry went on to have five children; Gary, Flip, Tim, Missy and Kristi. After many awesome adventures and travel the family eventually settled in Lafayette.
Sue’s passion in life was her family. It was her greatest pride and pleasure to dedicate her life to caring for her family and she did so with immense strength and love. She always carried a calm presence and was ever patient. She was a rare beauty, with dark hair and beautiful blue eyes. Though she was but a petite woman to look at, she carried within her more strength than most. She was good, kind, loving and most importantly believed in Jehovah’s promise of eternal life in paradise; she will be deeply missed until we are all together again.
Sue was proceeded in death by her “honey” Larry Early; and her beloved daughter Tracy ‘Missy” Early Belsito.
She is survived by her baby sister Carolyn Hurst of Bakersfield and her children Gary Early and wife Mindy, David “Flip Early and wife Marilyn, Tim Early and wife Desiree, Kristi McCauley and husband Tim McCauley; ten grandchildren, Brandi Wooton Vargas, Kendal McCauley, Tobie Fontenot, Ben Early, Philip Early, Brett Early, Heidi Early, Molli Cormier, Emile Belsito and Joe Early; and eleven great-grandchildren.