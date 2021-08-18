Funeral Services will be conducted for Mrs. Edmund R. Comeaux Sr., the former Betty Elizabeth Fages, 91, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mario Romero officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group at 10 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of Lafayette and a longtime former resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Comeaux passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital.
She was a nursing assistant for many years and took care of many people. She also was a great caregiver, “Loving mother and grandmother” and an excellent cook.
She is survived by her sons Guy P. Comeaux and his spouse Amy of Lafayette and Todd J. Comeaux and his spouse Darlene of New Iberia; grandchildren Eric Comeaux and his spouse Brandi, and Michelle Smith, all of Lafayette, Spencer Comeaux of San Antonio, Texas, Brooke Comeaux and Shannon Comeaux, both of New Iberia, Ryan Comeaux and his spouse Carla Briley of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jacques Comeaux and his spouse Elsa of Hammond; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund R. Comeaux Sr.; her parents, Felix V. Fages and Lilly Miguez Fages; and her son Edmund R. Comeaux Jr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Guy Comeaux, Todd Allendorph, Evan Comeaux, Eric Comeaux, Jacques Comeaux and Spencer Comeaux.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Todd J. Comeaux.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
