Betty Broussard

A Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Betty Theresa Broussard will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem., celebrant will officiate.
She will await the resurrection in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Thursday, July 1, 2021, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 8 a.m.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Betty was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School Class of 1957 and Grambling State University Class of 1961. In 1982, she obtained her master’s degree from Northeast University. She was an educator for over 30 years at Carroll High School for the Monroe City School District. After working many years at Hampco, Betty retired.
She leaves to cherish her fond memory two brothers, Charles Lester Broussard Sr. (Brenda) of San Jose, California and Gerald Broussard Sr. (Brenda) of Jeanerette; her loyal friend of over 40 years Fannie Simmons of Opelousas; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester James Broussard and Myrtle Oliver Broussard; her fiancé, Stone Johnson; two sisters, Verily Broussard Fontenette and Aline Broussard Vincent; and one brother Gerard Broussard Sr.
Active pallbearers are Korleyon Broussard, Kenrard Broussard, Antonia Scott, Graylind Vincent Sr., Gerald Broussard Jr. and Gerard Broussard Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Lester Broussar Sr., Gerald Broussard Sr., Senic Batiste, Johnny McCaa, Attorney Willie Hunter, Aaron James, Lloyd Smith, Cedric Allen, Elliot Allen, Willie Winnfield, Glenn Lewis and Albert Vincent Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.