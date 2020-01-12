A Home-going Celebration was held for Mrs. Betty Ann Trimble, 65, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Sharon Jones officiating.
Interment will be held at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 7:27 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Stoney John Penn (Linda) of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Briana Penn and Davon Penn; two great-grandchildren, Isaiah Penn and Ahmir Penn; three brothers, Larry Trimble of New Iberia, Eldridge Trimble of Cade, and Lonnie Trimble of Youngsville; her companion of 35 years, Myrlen Derouen of New Iberia, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Trimble Sr. and Lydia Stevens Trimble; one son, Eric Lee Penn; three brothers, Willie Trimble Jr., Steven Trimble and Roy Trimble; and one sister, Mary Trimble.
