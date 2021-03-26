Betty Ann Trahan passed away peacefully in her sleep before 7 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, following a long illness. She was 77.
A graveside service will be held at St. Marcellus Cemetery in Rynella at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
Betty was born December 26, 1943, in New Iberia to the late Antone Trahan and the late Elvonne LeBlanc Trahan and was one of three children born to that union.
Betty loved to go fishing and love to eat anything seafood. She had the best times sitting around the kitchen table playing cards or just visiting with friends drinking a beer.
Betty Ann Trahan is survived by her sister’s children, John Hollier, Katie Hollier Choate, Janet Hollier Viator and Mark Hollier; numerous great-nieces and nephews; her best friend Wendy Bourque; her favorite son Mikey Schidler; and also her stepdaughter and caregiver Jean McSpadden.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Antone Trahan; mother, Elvonne LeBlanc Trahan; her one-of-a-kind brother Merlin Trahan; and her sister Jeanette Trahan Hollier Labry.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia, 502 Jefferson Terrace, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.