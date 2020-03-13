Betina Noel Viator

COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Michael Viator, the former Betina “Tina” Noel, age 61, at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Harrington officiating.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Breaux Bridge and resident of Coteau, Mrs. Viator passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband, children and family members.
Born on October 18, 1958, to the late Wilfred and Doris Badon Noel, Betina was one of four children. Better known as Tina to family and friends, she was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Tina was first and foremost a wife and mother. She gave her everything to raising a family and taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She was also universally known as “The Coteau Cake Lady.” For over 40 years she baked the cakes from scratch and decorated them. Tina also enjoyed fishing, camping, shopping and words-with-friends (which she was very good at) and her dogs, Kaili and Sasha. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Tina will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Michael Viator of Coteau; children Eric Viator of Coteau, Jacob Viator (Kelly) of New Iberia and Jennifer Viator Breaux (Dalton) of Coteau; grandchildren Shelbie Richard, Carlie Viator, Adalyn Breaux and Kamden Viator; and brothers Randall Noel (Mona) of St. Martinville, Rayland Noel (Sally) of Cecilia and Michael Dwayne Noel (Ramona) of Rayne.
She is preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Dudley and Mable Badon; and paternal grandparents, Preston and Lula Daigle.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Viator, Eric Viator, Dalton Breaux, Randall Noel, Rayland Noel and Jared Viator.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jade Viator and Michael Dwayne Noel.
