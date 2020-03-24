Bessie Archangel Bourgeois

A Victorious Life Celebration for Minister Bessie Lee Archangel Bourgeois, 81, will be held privately. Pastor Mark E. Lewis and Minister Trent Davis will co-officiate the service.
Her earthly house will be laid to rest awaiting the resurrection in Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell.
Bessie was born on Wednesday, February 1, 1939, to the blessed union of the late Mitchell Archangel and Josephine Barnes Archangel in Four Corners. She attended school in St. Mary Parish and later in her adult years, she attained her GED which was one of her proudest moments. She was married to the Murphy Bourgeois Sr., who preceded her in death.
She began working at an early age. While employed at Southern Mutual Help, she met first lady Rosalynn Carter while visiting Washington, DC. She went on to manage St. Francis Diner until her retirement. Other job tenures included the Leblanc family and she most recently was a receptionist at Chez Hope in New Iberia.
Being reared in a Christian home, her parents made sure they attended Sunday school and church services. Bessie accepted Christ and was baptized at St. John Baptist Church by the late Pastor Aaron Marks Sr., where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She accepted her call to the gospel ministry and was later ordained by Pastor Michael Thibodaux. Her faithfulness in ministry spanned many years and served in many leadership capacities. You can be assured she loved the Lord.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Murphy Bourgeois Jr. and Gregg Bourgeois; a grandson, Tobias Bourgeois; seven siblings, Paul Archangel Sr., Rev. Peter Archangel, Jimmy Archangel, Bonnie Mae Wells, Marion Archangel, Judy Archangel and Morris Archangel; and her grandparents, Jesse and Sadie Parker Archangel Sr. and Willie and Eronie Nimrod Barnes Sr.
On the morning of Monday, March 16, 2020, in New Iberia, (the 30th anniversary of her father’s passing) the God who Bessie loved, suddenly but peacefully transitioned her to eternal rest and exchanged her cross for a crown. “Nevertheless thy will be done.”
Precious memories of Bessie will always be loved and cherished by her two children, Vivian Bourgeois (who cared for her) and Kenneth (Ruth) Bourgeois, both of New Iberia; five siblings, Berdia Lockett and Pastors Richard (Rose) Archangel and Darryl Archangel, all of Jeanerette, Ruth Davis and Mary (Peter Jr.) Marks, both of New Iberia; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; a special nephew, Minister Trent Davis; two dear friends, Joyce Alexander and Brenda Leblanc; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends who will truly miss her, but we are comforted in knowing “to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”
