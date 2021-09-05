Funeral services were held for Bessie Cecile Arceneaux on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Barry Crochet as officiant. Entombment followed at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Bessie Cecile Arceneaux, 86, passed away at her residence with her family by her side on Monday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 4:25 p.m.
Bessie was born on Jan. 16, 1935, in Melville to William and Lucille Landry Quinlan.
Bessie loved her family dearly and was a huge LSU and Saints fan. She loved being a homemaker and caring for her family. Most of all, Bessie was a huge fan of life and living it to the fullest.
She is survived by her children Philip Arceneaux, Jane Lott and Michelle Arceneaux; grandchildren Seth Lott (Lauren) and Matthew Lott; her brother William D. Quinlan (Peggy Ann) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucille Landry Quinlan.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.
To help keep the community safe they honored the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests were required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
