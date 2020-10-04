Beryle W. Vincent

JEANERETTE — A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Beryle Marie Vincent, 55, the former Beryle Marie Wesley, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery with Fr. Francis Damoah, elebrant officiating.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the cemetery.
A native of Jeanerette and a resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence.
Beryle was an active member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. She was a 1983 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School after which she gained employment at SMILE Headstart. She was employed at Willow Charter School in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Blair Anthony Vincent Sr., of New Iberia; one son, Blair Anthony Vincent Jr. of New Iberia; her mother, Ella Provost Wesley, of Jeanerette; one brother, Henry Wesley Jr. (Keisha) of New Iberia; seven sisters, Lois Burney (Michael Sr.), Katherine Stamp (Wilbur), Tamara de’Clouette (John) and Mary Ann Strong, all of Houston, Henrietta Wesley and Rosaland Love Joseph (Ray) of Jeanerette and Natichia Wesley Whitehead (Reginald) of Lafayette; one godchild, Arsenial Ward of Jeanerette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Wesley Sr.; maternal grandparents, Louis Provost Sr. and Albertha Berry; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Agnes Wesley.
Active pallbearers will be D’Andrick Marks, Courtenay Joseph, Dalyin Joseph, Michael Burney Jr., Maurice Burney and Brian Guy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Vincent, Calvin Frilot, Ray Joseph, Michael Burney Sr., John de’Clouette and Albert Vincent Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.