MORBIHAN—A home-going celebration for Ms. Bertha Mae Johnson, 85, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Teche United Church of Christ, 106 Church Street, New Iberia, LA 70563, Morbihan Community, with Rev. Paul J. Godfrey, Pastor officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
Public visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at Teche United Church of Christ on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The Omega Omega Service of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be held 9 a.m. Masks are encouraged but are optional to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, Morbihan Community, she transitioned at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence.
“Nannie Bert,” as she was affectionately known by her family, was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. At a very young age, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and became a member of Teche United Church of Christ. Ms. Bertha M. Johnson was a faithful member at Teche United Church of Christ serving in many capacities which include Vacation Bible School teacher, Budget Committee Chairperson, member of the Missionary Society, the President of The Daughters of Zion and the church’s former financial secretary.
Ms. Johnson, as she was referred to by her many students, was an educator for the Iberia Parish Public School System for several years. Once she retired, Ms. Johnson participated in the Foster Grandparent Program where she housed and mentored many children. Ms. Bertha was an inspiration to her family and to the students she mentored over the years. She always had a strong sense of sisterhood and she took great pride in belonging to the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She will greatly be missed by everyone who adored her.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Craig Harris Sr; three granddaughters, Vanity Jones (Dasmascus) of Saint Martinville, Destiny Archangel (Keith) and Christy Harris both of New Iberia; one grandson, Craig Harris III of New Iberia; two brothers, Roy Johnson (Sally) of New Iberia and Alfred Earl Johnson Sr. (Geraldine) of Michigan; one sister, Emma Jean Culbert (James) of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Isreal Johnson and Sadie Washington; two brothers, Lawrence Johnson and Morris Barnes; one sister, Helen Jones Lavine; and two grandchildren, Brandy Daniels and Craig Harris Jr.
Active pallbearers are Alex Glasco Jr., Donald Alexander, Kenneth Alexander, Kavionte Haywood, Craig Harris III and Vaschon Blount Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Craig Harris Sr., Roland Lavine, Roy Johnson, Dasmascus Jones, Tyrone Lavine, Glenn Lavine, Jermaine Lavine, Kevin Mitchell, Michael Boutte, Channing Glasco, Lloyd Derouen, Lloyd Derouen Jr., Roland Lavine III, Felton Jr., Quincy Alexander, Keith Brooks, Radyen Derouen and Wilson Paris.
