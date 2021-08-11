Bertha Delcambre

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Bertha Pellerin Delcambre, 95, who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Consolata Nursing Home with her twins by her side.
A Rosary will be prayed by Nativity Wake Ministry at 9:30 am on Thursday.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, 130 N. Richelieu Circle in New Iberia on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Delcambre was born on Feb. 5, 1926, to the late Edmond J. Pellerin and Felician Hebert Pellerin. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing bingo and cards and going to the casino.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynne Crochet (Sandy Crochet, Jr.) of New Iberia, Cheryl Durand (Ron) of New Iberia and April Bonin (Nolan) of New Iberia; two sons, Leslie Delcambre (Antoinette) of New Iberia and Dale Delcambre (Norma) of New Iberia; son-in-law Larry Thibodeaux of Church Point; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Michel “Mitch” Delcambre; daughter Janice Thibodeaux; sisters Sue Badeaux, Gladys Grow and Florence “Flo” Barras; and brothers Willis Pellerin and Wilton “T-Boy” Pellerin.
Pallbearers will be Dale Delcambre, Leslie Delcambre, Jordan Durand, William Broussard, Sandy Crochet, III and Scott LeBlanc.
Honorary pallbearer will be Kirk Pellerin.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
