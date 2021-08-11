Bernice LeBlanc

JEANERETTE — Funeral services were held for Mrs. Bernice Marie “Neice” Tabb LeBlanc, 87, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment followed at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary was prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday at noon led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Louisa and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. LeBlanc passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her home. “Neice,” as she was affectionately known, enjoyed gathering with her family, and especially enjoyed celebrating her birthday. She enjoyed wearing her jewelry with matching outfits, reading books, listening to music and watching television. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. LeBlanc was the matriarch of her family, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children Michael LeBlanc of Jeanerette, Sheila Clements of Jeanerette, Robert LeBlanc of Avery Island, Clyde LeBlanc Sr. of Jeanerette, Norma Dubois and husband Mitchell Sr. of Jeanerette, Jerry LeBlanc of Jeanerette, Terry LeBlanc of Jeanerette and Billy LeBlanc of Jeanerette; son-in-law Johnny Ledet of Baldwin; grandchildren Elizabeth (Joshua), Jennifer (Bobby Jr.), Clint Jr. (Jamie), Dana, Ashley (Chris), Katheryn, Ted (Lauren), Lance, Mitchell Jr. and Angel; great grandchildren Joshua, Zachary, Daylin, Lucas, Destinae, Bailee, Davion and Annamae; stepbrothers Walter Frioux and wife Mary of Jeanerette and Johnny Frioux of Verdunville; and her four-legged companion, Eggo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee St. Paul LeBlanc; parents, Edred Scott and Fedora Tabb; stepparents, Jack and Mary Frioux; god-parents Nedes and Lorena LeBlanc; daughter Tammy Ledet; son-in-law Clint Clements Sr.; daughter-in-law Melissa LeBlanc; grandson Clyde LeBlanc Jr.; siblings Viola Guidry and Billy Frioux; and best friend Rosalie Landry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were her grandchildren Clint Clements Jr., Ted Clements, Lance LeBlanc, Mitchell Dubois Jr., Joshua Harrington and Bobby Buck Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Buck, Zachary Harrington, Daylin LeBlanc, Lucas Harrington, Davion Clements and Chris Geerts.
The family would like to thank family friends, Pauline and Lonnie Myers for their love and support. The family would also like to thank her nurse practitioner Henrietta, her home health nurse Jordan, Jeanerette Fire and Rescue and Acadian Ambulance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. LeBlanc’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
