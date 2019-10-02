Bernhardt Henry Treybig III

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Bernhardt “Ben” Henry Treybig III, age 75, at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
There will be a visitation at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday at 9:30 a.m., with a eulogy beginning at 10:30 a.m., prior to the Mass.
Mr. Treybig passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his devoted sister Gloria “Boo” Treybig Kanwit; niece Catherine Kanwit Rossignol and “nephew-in-law” Noel S. Rossignol.
He also leaves behind his brother David L. Treybig; nephew Steven D. Treybig; nephew Dr. Matthew H. Kanwit; brother-in-law Peter D. Kanwit; great-nephew Noah J. Treybig; beloved cousins; his loyal and best friend Andrew M. Minvielle and treasured classmates.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernhardt Henry Treybig Jr. and his mother, Genevieve (Bonin) Treybig; his aunt Gloria M. Bonin; his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
He was born and primarily raised in New Iberia and lived there for the majority of his life.
In his earlier years he graduated from Catholic High School (New Iberia), where he was Student Council President. He went on to attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. After LSU, he served in the United States Navy for six years. Most of his service was spent in Vietnam during the height of the war. Once he returned home, he assisted his father and Joseph Jefferson with making their business, Louisiana Oil Exploration Company (LOXCO), a great success. He worked diligently for many grueling hours to help accomplish this. Following his time with LOXCO, Mr. Treybig devoted his life to caring for his ailing and aging family members. He tended to his aunt, Gloria until her passing. He provided care for his father and mother until their deaths, as well. He cared for family members with substantial detail, humility and love.
Mr. Treybig was highly intelligent, introspective, observant and thoughtful all while maintaining an enviable sense of humor. He had a vast appreciation for literature, movies and tasty food, in addition to being a gifted writer and cook. Most of all, he was an empath, a champion of the poor and downtrodden. He would give whatever he had to anyone in need. He was selfless and gave generously to individuals in need. He was loved and adored by all who were fortunate to truly know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the St. Francis Diner in New Iberia, the American Lung Association or the Wounded Warrior Project on his behalf.