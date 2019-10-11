Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Benchamin Phylavong, 55, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory on Trotter Street in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the funeral home and will resume on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
A native of Vientienne, Laos and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 3:06 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Lafayette.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Phylavong and Eddie Phylavong of New Iberia; several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.