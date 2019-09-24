A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Ben Nathan Jr., 56, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Wednesday at the funeral home at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Jeanerette, he passed at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
He was a 1981 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Barbara Ann Davis Nathan of New Iberia; four daughters, Angelica Nathan (Travis Gray), Tasha Nathan Green (Knic Paul) both of Houston, Texas, Tamika Hotard and Lyric Louise Nathan Jones (Jsaykel) of Lafayette; one brother, Ronald Lee Nathan of Jeanerette; five sisters, Bettye Nathan Cooper of Jeanerette, Jacqueline Nathan of New Iberia, Gwendolyn Nathan-Keys (Delaney Jr.) of Jeanerette, Iris Lynn Nathan Stevenson (Edward) and Valenti Joubert (Aaron) all of Lake Charles; father-in-law John Davis; brother-in-law Ricky Davis; sister-in law Deborah Davis; ten grandchildren and one soon to born and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Nathan and Louise White Nathan; one grandchild, Jace Omari Jones; two brothers, Willie J. Nathan Sr. and Darryl Bernard Nathan; paternal grandparents, Willie Nathan Sr. and Celestine Tyler Nathan; and his maternal grandparents, Ernest White and Sylvina Washington White.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.