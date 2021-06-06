LOREAUVILLE — A memorial Mass will be held for Mr. Beauregard “June” Paul Judice Jr., 95, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the Mass time at 2 p.m.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of Loreauville, Mr. Judice passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home. “June,” as he was affectionately known, proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 until 1946. He served in the Pacific Theater aboard the assault vessel “APA 207- USS Mifflin.” His ship served in the campaigns of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
After his service he returned home and became a sugar cane farmer. He retired from farming and worked in the oilfield for over 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion for 70 years. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, woodcrafts and playing his accordion. Mr. Judice was a devout parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville. Mr. Judice was a devoted family man, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by children Thenus Judice and wife Carmen of Loreauville, Vanessa J. Courville of Loreauville, Tracy Paul Judice and wife Dianne of Youngsville and Glynis Judice of Lafayette; stepchildren Ginger Rocca and husband Robert of Fort Worth, Texas, Wendy B. Courville and husband Jamie of Loreauville, Cully Dressel of Loreauville, Alison Dressel and spouse Lien of Loreauville; nine grandchildren and 11 step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Stella Savoy of St. Martinville; and brother Joseph Coston of Youngsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beauregard Judice Sr. and Stella Broussard Judice; first wife, Mary Bonin Judice; children Christopher Blake Judice and Mary Melissa Judice; second wife, Judy R. Judice; son-in-law Lawrence J. Courville and six siblings.
The family would like to thank Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home and Tradition Hospice for their care and compassion.
