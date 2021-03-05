A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Beaulah M. Sheppard, 89, the former Beaulah Mouton, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. James United Methodist Church with Pastor Valla Johnson officiating. She will await the resurrection in St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 4:13 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Beaulah accepted Christ as her Savior and was a faithful member of St. James United Methodist Church where she served as the treasurer and head steward over the Communion Board. She was a graduate of the first class of Jonas Henderson High School (class of 1950) and attended two years of business college in Beaumont, Texas. She was a member and the treasurer of the Order of Eastern Star Faith Chapter 61. Her social activities included Unettes Social Club and the PTA of elementary students.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, William Sheppard Jr. of New Iberia and Stanley Sheppard (Teressa) of Avery Island; one daughter, Ona L. Sheppard of New Iberia; two sisters, Maudry M. Vernon of Lompoc, California and Doreathea Meyers Viltz of New Iberia; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sheppard Sr.; parents, Mose Mouton Sr. and Doretha Martin Mouton; brother Mose Mouton Jr.; sister Myrtle M. Antoine; grandparents, Alexander Benjamin Martin and Clementine Martin; and a host of uncles and aunts.
Active pallbearers will be Kim Sheppard, Leo Kevin “Choc” Meyers, Shamarr Sheppard, Curtis Robertson, Mike Vernon and Christopher Joseph.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Sheppard, William Sheppard Jr., Edward Antoine, Jimmy Lombard, Fredrick Hamilton, Harlando Meyers, Mark A. Mouton, Benjamin T. Meyers, Melvin Polite and Hillard Meyers Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at http://www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.