Beatrice Williams Thomas

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Beatrice W. “Mrs. Bea” Thomas, the former Beatrice Williams, 98, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Lewis is the pastor and with Rev. Francis L. Davis, the two will officiate the celebration.
She will await the resurrection in Mt. Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
Due to the Covid-19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 5:13 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she sung in the Chancel Choir, was a member of the Senior Mission, Quilting Ministry, Deaconess Ministry and Food Pantry Committee. She also was a devoted Sunday School teacher, director of the Sunshine Choir and a member of the Union Sixth District Missionary Baptist Association’s Mission Ministry and Choir.
She also was a member of several fraternal organizations which included being a member of the Earnest Gullet Chapter No. 16, Order of Eastern Star, Esther Grand Court, Order of Eastern Star, Leah Court No. 24, Grand Court Heroines of Jericho, A.A. Williams Court No. 4, Cyrenes and Pelican Grand Court.
Having lived a fruitful life, she enjoyed volunteer work at Pesson Elementary School, visiting the sick and shut-in, singing with the Les Sons du Teche Community Choir, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and inspiring young children while she was employed as a custodian for over 30 with the Iberia Parish School Board.
She leaves to cherish her legacy one daughter, Victoria T. Bradley (Michael, Sr.) of New Iberia; three sons, Robert Thomas Jr. (Misa) of Houston, Texas, William Daniel Thomas Sr. (Beryl) of Covington and Edwin Brian Thomas (Rhonda) of Ruston; 32 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great-grandchild and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas Sr.; one son, Eldridge James Thomas; two daughters, Sharon Thomas Miller and Gloria Dean Castile; six brothers, Eddie Williams, Jimmy Williams, James Williams, Henry Williams, Johnny Williams and Henry Casey; four sisters, Effie Locks, Julia Marshall, Lillian Manual and Louisa Garnier; three grandchildren, Bertrand Castille, Wade Stewart and Stephen Miller; and one great-grandchild, Ori Miller.
Active pallbearers are Michael Ray Bradley Jr., Aaron Levy, Clinton James Miller, Phillip Michael Miller, Edwin Brian Harris Thomas and William Daniel Thomas Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Thomas Jr., William Daniel Thomas Sr., Edwin Brian Thomas, Tyrone Miller Sr., Michael Ray Bradley Sr., Tyrone Miler Jr., Thomas Miller, Robert Miller, Valvasti Williams, Mykel Bradley and Phillip Simon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.