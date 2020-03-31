DELCAMBRE — Private graveside services will be conducted for Barrett James Broussard, age 32.
A native of Alexandria and resident of Opelousas, formerly of New Iberia, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.
Barrett enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters.
He is survived by his daughters Brooklyn Broussard of New Iberia and Effie Mae Broussard of Opelousas; his girlfriend Melissa Bergeron and her daughter, Ady, of Opelousas; his mother, Fran Baudoin Landry and husband, Dirk, of Delcambre; his father, Craig Broussard and wife, Rhonda, of Lake Charles; three brothers, Jiles Landry of Delcambre, Trent Broussard and Jacob Broussard of Lake Charles; one sister, Megan Broussard of Lake Charles; grandparents, Nolan and Linda Landry of Delcambre and Cleveland and Therese Broussard of New Iberia. He is also survived by his aunts Mona Lisa Landry of Delcambre, Donna Trahan and Steve of New Iberia and Janet Courville and Bryan of New Iberia; his uncles Chance Landry of Lake Charles, Darrell Baudoin and Stacey of Bayou Jack and Brent Baudoin and Tina of Patoutville; and numerous cousins, Ashley, Christy, Kori, Brittany, Macey, Cayla, Cassidy, Brennan, Amber and Ashley.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Cade Landry and Donna Williams for being so helpful in such a difficult time.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Francis and Mary Jane Baudoin.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.