A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Baron Bayard Sr., 84, on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Beau Pre Mausoleum with Fr. Keith Landry officiating.
Family and friends can stream the service at approximately 1 p.m. by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/BaronBayard/
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Baron passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Bayard was a retiree of Texaco Oil after 27 years of service and took great pride in his career. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing at the casino. Mr. Bayard was a 1954 graduate of St. Peter’s College and served in the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1961.
He is survived by his children, Katherine Broussard and husband Keith of New Iberia, John A. Bayard and wife Nanette of New Iberia, Sherry B. Champagne and husband Karl of New Iberia and Marjorie “Nikki” Poirrier and husband Mark of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Keisha Aker and husband Matt of Florida, Alicia Sherwood and husband Kevin of Montana, Keith Broussard Jr. of New Iberia, Laura Bayard of Oregon, Cecil Bayard and wife Sarah of New Iberia, Broc J. Richard and wife Dawn of New Iberia, Brittney Landry and husband Ty of New Iberia, Ashley Hebert and husband Colby of New Orleans and Ridge M. Poirrier and fiancé Grethel Aguirre of New Iberia; and 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and great-grandson Abram Hebert due on May 17th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Alicia Lopez Bayard; son Baron J. Bayard Jr.; parents, Beverly and Bernice Bayard; and two brothers, Donald and Gerald Bayard.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Keith Broussard Jr., Broc J. Richard, Cecil Bayard, Ridge Poirrier and Mark Poirrier.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Carl Ditch and his staff for the compassionate care over the years and Acadian Hospice and staff, especially Laura Brown for her commitment in his daily care.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Baron’s honor to Acadian Hospice, 413 Travis St. Ste. 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 or the Lydia Cancer Association, P.O. Box 731, Lydia, LA 70569.
