Barbara Trahan Barton

Barbara Trahan “Peetsy” Barton, 80, passed away on February 26, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer’s.
She was born on November 11, 1939, in Houma. She was the daughter of Randolph Trahan and Inez Breaux Trahan of Houma.
Barbara was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jeanerette, as well as a 50 year resident of Jeanerette. She loved to sing, line dance and serve the Lord. She loved life and was a great cook. She did volunteer work at nursing homes, taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years and was always ready to help people when needed. She never met a stranger, loved life and was always smiling.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Barton; her daughters Susan Billiot and Donna Barton Benoit and husband Kevin J Benoit; her son William Barton; her brother Ralph Trahan and his wife, Darlene Trahan; and her sister Patricia Trahan “Patsy” Positerry. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Barbara was a resident of The Suites at Sugarmill Point for the last ten months of her life and the family would like to thank the staff for the love and care shown to her while she was there. They would also like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.