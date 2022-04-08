Barbara Simmons Pellerin Davis

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Barbara Pellerin Davis, 64, the former Barbara Simmons, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Faith Cathedral World Outreach Center, 4416 Highway 14, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Bishop Drew Rousse and Senior Pastor Wanda Rousse officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Faith Cathedral World Outreach Center on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Masks are required to be worn by all attendees to attend services.
A native of New Iberia, she transitioned at 6:33 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Barbara Pellerin Davis was a 1976 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. She was employed at Iberia Parish Courthouse and the mayor’s office for many years. She was also a member of Faith Cathedral World Outreach Center, where she served as an usher. She also attended Faith Cathedral Bible College and graduated in 2011.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Cleveland Davis of New Iberia; two daughters, Nikki Simmons and Kristi Clarkston (Edward) both of New Iberia; one son, Brent Pellerin of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Ja’Tasia Clarkston, Cameron Clarkston and Ma’Kenzie Simmons; three sisters: Shirley Benoit, Rev. Mary Bashay, and Joyce Lewis, all of New Iberia, LA; three brothers: James Simmons Jr., of Lafayette; Christopher Simmons (Patricia) and Claude Simmons (Mary) both of New Iberia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. James W. Simmons Sr. and Wanda Mae Armstrong Simmons; three brothers, Leroy K. Simmons, John C. Simmons and Roscoe C. Simmons; one niece, Susan Chaisson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Calvin Davis Sr. and Martha Davis: and one sister-in-law, Shirley Davis.
Active pallbearers are Brent Pellerin, Edward Clarkston, Claude Simmons Jr., Ronnie Benoit, Christopher Simmons Jr. and Al Green.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Guidry, Henry Vortice, James Simmons Jr., Minister Calvin Davis. Jr., Quintin Verret, Cameron Clarkston, Christopher Simmons Sr., Claude Simmons Sr. and Donald Davis.